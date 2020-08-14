Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak will be a game-time decision on Saturday after being deemed "unfit" to play on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated Boston 3-2 in Pastrnak's absence to even the East first-round series at 1-1.

After Thursday's game in Toronto, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy did not elaborate much on Pastrnak's condition, but he did say he had been "questionable" since the end of the Game 1 double-overtime win on Wednesday.

"He was getting treatment -- unfit to participate," Cassidy said. "We don't believe it will be long term. That's a day-to-day thing, we hope. So, obviously, targeting Saturday at noon ... because it's tough to test it, get out skating on a morning skate type of thing. So, it'll probably be right down to the game time again on Saturday."

Pastrnak was in the stands for Thursday's game, wearing a mask and sweats, and was seen on the broadcast celebrating linemate Brad Marchand's power-play goal.

Pastrnak, 24, tied Alex Ovechkin for the NHL's lead in goals (48) this season. The winger scored a goal and an assist in Game 1 against the Hurricanes after being held scoreless in the round-robin.

Anders Bjork was promoted to the top line in Pastrnak's absence on Thursday, but Cassidy said he might try Karson Kuhlman or Chris Wagner instead on Saturday if Pastrnak remains out.