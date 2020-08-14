Canadiens coach Claude Julien was released from the hospital and will return home to Montreal to rest after having a stent inserted into his coronary artery, the team announced Friday.

Julien was admitted to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Wednesday after experiencing chest pains following his team's 2-1 loss in Game 1 of its first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Doctors expect a full recovery, the team said.

In a statement issued by the team, Julien thanked the hospital staff and fans for their well-wishes.

Kirk Muller will assume head-coaching duties for the rest of the series against the Flyers. Game 2 is set for Friday.

Julien, 60, is in his second stint coaching the Canadiens. He led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011.

The 12th-seeded Canadiens pulled off an upset over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualification round to earn a playoff berth, despite being sellers at the trade deadline.