Evgeni Malkin underwent surgery on his left elbow on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced.

The team said the expected recovery time for Malkin is three to four weeks.

Malkin completed his 14th NHL season in 2019-20 for the Penguins, who were eliminated in the qualifying round of the playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens in four games.

He led the Penguins in points (74) and assists (49) and had 25 goals during the regular season. He had an assist in the Penguins' four playoff games.

After his team was eliminated, general manager Jim Rutherford said he plans to retool and not rebuild and was adamant he has no plans to part with franchise cornerstone Sidney Crosby or complementary stars such as Malkin and Kris Letang.