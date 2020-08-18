St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko is leaving the Western Conference postseason bubble in Edmonton to seek further medical evaluation on his injured shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

Tarasenko will return to St. Louis to meet with team doctors for further evaluation of his left shoulder, which was surgically repaired in October 2019. He missed 61 regular-season games for the Blues, but returned to training camp in July for the NHL's restarted season. The team says an update on Tarasenko's status will be available next Monday.

"It's concerning. Again, we don't know a lot yet. I'm not going to jump to conclusions about anything," Blues coach Craig Berube said.

Tarasenko missed one game in the team's round-robin tournament and was deemed "unfit to play" in Games 3 and 4 of their quarterfinal series against the Vancouver Canucks -- the Blues' only two wins of the postseason. In four games, Tarasenko was a nonfactor, going scoreless with a minus-1 and just 10 shots on goal.

He had 11 goals and six assists in 26 games during the Blues' Stanley Cup championship run last season.

"He obviously wasn't comfortable with the way it felt, so we gotta get it looked at," Berube said. "We're a team. We play without players at times, because you have to. Our team is what makes us a good team. We rely on each other. Different people can come in and do the job."

St. Louis and Vancouver are tied in their quarterfinal series. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday.