The Arizona Coyotes have laid off and furloughed staff because of financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL team did not specify how many staff members nor which departments were affected.

"These are incredibly challenging times for everyone and we've had to make some extremely difficult decisions,'' the team said in a statement. "Today, we reduced our operations to help us deal with this unprecedented health and financial situation. We care deeply about all our team members and understand the impact this will have on them and their families.''

The team furloughed about half its business staff in April but did pay its hourly and part-time employees for the final home games wiped out by the leaguewide shutdown.