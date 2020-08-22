2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for the conference semifinal round

The 2020 NHL playoffs have been one of the more unique postseasons in recent history. From the eight extra teams vying for spots during the qualification round, to the fact that the games are being played in fanless arenas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been quite the experience for hockey fans staying safe at home.
For now, we've got our picks etched in stone for Avalanche-Stars -- which was moved up to prevent us from having a hockey-less Aug. 22 -- and check back to see an updated set of picks for which teams will make it the conference finals.
Read more: Check out the full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule here.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars
Sean Allen: Avalanche in five
Ben Arledge: Avalanche in six
Pierre Becquey: Avalanche in six
John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
Sach Chandan: Stars in six
Linda Cohn: Avalanche in seven
Aimee Crawford: Avalanche in 4
Dimitri Filipovic: Avalanche in six
Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six
Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
Vince Masi: Avalanche in six
Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in six
Barry Melrose: Avalanche in six
Arda Ocal: Avalanche in six
Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven
Consensus pick: Avalanche (13/15)