2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for the conference semifinal round

The 2020 NHL playoffs have been one of the more unique postseasons in recent history. From the eight extra teams vying for spots during the qualification round, to the fact that the games are being played in fanless arenas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been quite the experience for hockey fans staying safe at home.

For now, we've got our picks etched in stone for Avalanche-Stars -- which was moved up to prevent us from having a hockey-less Aug. 22 -- and check back to see an updated set of picks for which teams will make it the conference finals.

Read more: Check out the full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule here.

Sean Allen: Avalanche in five

Ben Arledge: Avalanche in six

Pierre Becquey: Avalanche in six

John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven

Sach Chandan: Stars in six

Linda Cohn: Avalanche in seven

Aimee Crawford: Avalanche in 4

Dimitri Filipovic: Avalanche in six

Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Vince Masi: Avalanche in six

Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in six

Barry Melrose: Avalanche in six

Arda Ocal: Avalanche in six

Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven

Consensus pick: Avalanche (13/15)