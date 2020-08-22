        <
          2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for the conference semifinal round

          The 2020 NHL playoffs have been one of the more unique postseasons in recent history. From the eight extra teams vying for spots during the qualification round, to the fact that the games are being played in fanless arenas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been quite the experience for hockey fans staying safe at home.

          For now, we've got our picks etched in stone for Avalanche-Stars -- which was moved up to prevent us from having a hockey-less Aug. 22 -- and check back to see an updated set of picks for which teams will make it the conference finals.

          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

          Sean Allen: Avalanche in five
          Ben Arledge: Avalanche in six
          Pierre Becquey: Avalanche in six
          John Buccigross: Avalanche in seven
          Sach Chandan: Stars in six
          Linda Cohn: Avalanche in seven
          Aimee Crawford: Avalanche in 4
          Dimitri Filipovic: Avalanche in six
          Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
          Vince Masi: Avalanche in six
          Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in six
          Barry Melrose: Avalanche in six
          Arda Ocal: Avalanche in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in seven

          Consensus pick: Avalanche (13/15)