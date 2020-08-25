The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen in a multi-piece trade on Tuesday, reuniting the 24-year-old forward with the general manager that drafted him.

The Penguins sent center Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky, forward Filip Hallander and their 2020 first-round draft pick (15th overall) to Toronto for Kapanen, the rights to KHL forward Pontus Aberg and defenseman Jesper Lindgren.

"Kasperi is a good, young player that brings speed to our lineup and plays the way we want to play. "Having previously drafted him, we know him as a player and feel he can improve our top-6," said Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford.

The Penguins selected Kapanen with the 22nd overall pick in 2014, before trading him to the Leafs in the blockbuster Phil Kessel trade of July 2015. Rutherford also drafted Kapanen's father, Sami, in 1995 while general manager of the Hartford Whalers.

In four years with the Maple Leafs, Kapanen had 41 goals and 49 assists in 202 games. He hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in 2018-19.

For the Leafs, the trade gives them some salary cap flexibility. Rodrigues is a restricted free agent. Hallander is on his rookie deal through 2022 and Warsofsky is on a rookie deal through 2021. Kapanen makes $3.2 million against the salary cap through 2022.