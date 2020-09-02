The St. Louis Blues traded goalie Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, shedding cap space before a critical offseason.

Montreal acquired Allen, 30, and a seventh-round pick in 2022 in return for a third-round pick in 2020 (previously acquired from Washington) and a seventh-round pick in 2020 (previously acquired from Chicago).

Allen played 24 games with the Blues in 2019-20 and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. He's played all seven years of his NHL career in St. Louis and was their starting goaltender before the ascendance of Jordan Binnington in the 2018-19 season. When Binnington faltered in this postseason, Allen made five playoff appearances with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

For Montreal, Allen gives them a sturdy veteran backup to Carey Price, who played 58 of 71 games last season. The three backup goalies for the Canadiens last season went 4-6-3 with a .889 save percentage. Between Price and Allen, they now have $14.835 million dedicated to their goaltending position.

For St. Louis, the move also has important salary cap implications. Allen had one more year on his contract at $4.35 million. They have 25-year-old Ville Husso ($750,000 AAV) potentially ready to backup Binnington, and the free-agent market will also have more cost-efficient options.

The Blues now have $6.398 million in cap space heading into the offseason. Defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo is an unrestricted free agent, and both he and the Blues have expressed a desire to keep him in St. Louis.