The Philadelphia Flyers, with their season on the line entering a pivotal Game 6 on Thursday, got an extra boost with the return of Oskar Lindblom to the lineup -- the forward's first game action since being diagnosed and treated for Ewing's sarcoma.

Lindblom, 24, was diagnosed with the rare bone cancer in December. He was having a breakout season, tied for the team lead with 11 goals through 30 games. Lindblom stayed in Philadelphia throughout the season to receive chemotherapy at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

He completed his final treatment in July. Just weeks later, the Flyers gave Lindblom a three-year, $9 million contract extension.

"I wouldn't certainly put any limits on Oskar," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said at the time of the extension. "We'll obviously do everything we can to protect him, but he's looking forward to restarting his life and his career. Whatever that means, we'll find out."

The Flyers won Game 5 to force a Game 6 against the New York Islanders, but still trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. The Flyers are without top forwards Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee in Game 6.

Lindblom sounded cautiously optimistic about a return when he rejoined his teammates at voluntary training camp in June while he was receiving treatments.

He was the Flyers' nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey." The NHL will announce the winner this summer.

The Flyers selected Lindblom 138th overall in 2014. He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career games with Philadelphia.