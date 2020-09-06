        <
          2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for the conference finals

          From an opening field of 24 teams in the 2020 NHL postseason, all the way down to hockey's version of the final four. It's been a wild ride, with some classic games surely on the way as the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders vie to have their names etched on the most cherished trophy in all of professional sports.

          With the conference final matchups set, here are our picks for the teams that will make the Stanley Cup Final.

          No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 New York Islanders

          Sean Allen: Lightning in six
          Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
          Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six
          John Buccigross: Lightning in seven
          Sach Chandan: Lightning in seven
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in six
          Aimee Crawford: Lightning in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Islanders in six
          Vince Masi: Islanders in six
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
          Barry Melrose: Islanders in seven
          Arda Ocal: Islanders in seven
          Chris Peters: Lightning in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

          Consensus pick: Lightning (12/16)

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

          Sean Allen: Golden Knights in five
          Ben Arledge: Golden Knights in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Stars in seven
          John Buccigross: Golden Knights in seven
          Sach Chandan: Stars in six
          Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in six
          Aimee Crawford: Golden Knights in six
          Dimitri Filipovic: Golden Knights in six
          Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
          Vince Masi: Golden Knights in five
          Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six
          Barry Melrose: Golden Knights in six
          Arda Ocal: Golden Knights in six
          Chris Peters: Golden Knights in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six

          Consensus pick: Golden Knights (13/16)