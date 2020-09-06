2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for the conference finals

From an opening field of 24 teams in the 2020 NHL postseason, all the way down to hockey's version of the final four. It's been a wild ride, with some classic games surely on the way as the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders vie to have their names etched on the most cherished trophy in all of professional sports.

With the conference final matchups set, here are our picks for the teams that will make the Stanley Cup Final.

Read more: Check out the full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule here.

Sean Allen: Lightning in six

Ben Arledge: Lightning in six

Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six

John Buccigross: Lightning in seven

Sach Chandan: Lightning in seven

Linda Cohn: Lightning in six

Aimee Crawford: Lightning in seven

Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in seven

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Islanders in six

Vince Masi: Islanders in six

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six

Barry Melrose: Islanders in seven

Arda Ocal: Islanders in seven

Chris Peters: Lightning in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

Consensus pick: Lightning (12/16)

Sean Allen: Golden Knights in five

Ben Arledge: Golden Knights in seven

Pierre Becquey: Stars in seven

John Buccigross: Golden Knights in seven

Sach Chandan: Stars in six

Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in six

Aimee Crawford: Golden Knights in six

Dimitri Filipovic: Golden Knights in six

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in six

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Vince Masi: Golden Knights in five

Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six

Barry Melrose: Golden Knights in six

Arda Ocal: Golden Knights in six

Chris Peters: Golden Knights in six

Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in six

Consensus pick: Golden Knights (13/16)