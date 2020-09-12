Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday.

The award goes to "the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

He finished ahead of Toronto's Auston Matthews and St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon had a career-low 12 penalty minutes during the regular season while posting the fifth-most points in the NHL with 93 (35 goals, 58 assists).

The 25-year-old is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the top player as voted by his peers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.