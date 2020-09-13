New York Islanders forwards Casey Cizikas and Tom Kuhnhackl have both left the Edmonton bubble due to injuries, the team announced ahead of Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Neither player will return for the rest of the playoffs, the team said.

Cizikas, an important member of the Islanders' energizing fourth line, missed Game 3 with an undisclosed injury. Kuhnhackl, meanwhile, has not suited up since Game 3 of the qualifying-round series against the Florida Panthers.

During these playoffs, the NHL has told teams they do not need to disclose injury or illness information about players. The Islanders said they would provide an update on Cizikas and Kuhnhackl after the postseason is completed.

Kuhnhackl becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Cizikas is under contract with the Islanders through 2020-21.