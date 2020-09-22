        <
          2020 NHL draft order: Listing all 217 picks over seven rounds for all 31 teams

          Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and other stars of tomorrow will hear their names called at the 2020 NHL draft. Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2020 NHL draft will be held virtually from Oct. 6-7. Here is an updated list of all 217 picks for every team over the course of seven rounds. The New York Rangers will have the first overall selection after winning the draft lottery. The Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators round out the top three spots.

          This year's top three prospects, according to NHL draft analyst Chris Peters, are Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle. Be sure to check out all of our prep content, including rankings, mock drafts and prospect analysis.

          Note: Full draft order has yet to be finalized, as the Stanley Cup Final is still in progress. Picks still yet to be locked in are listed in italics and are the final two picks of each round.

          Round 1

          1. New York Rangers
          2. Los Angeles Kings
          3. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)
          4. Detroit Red Wings
          5. Ottawa Senators
          6. Anaheim Ducks
          7. New Jersey Devils
          8. Buffalo Sabres
          9. Minnesota Wild
          10. Winnipeg Jets
          11. Nashville Predators
          12. Florida Panthers
          13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)
          14. Edmonton Oilers
          15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)
          16. Montreal Canadiens
          17. Chicago Blackhawks
          18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)
          19. Calgary Flames
          20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN-TB)
          21. Columbus Blue Jackets
          22. New York Rangers (from CAR)
          23. Philadelphia Flyers
          24. Colorado Avalanche
          25. Washington Capitals
          26. St. Louis Blues
          27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
          28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
          29. Vegas Golden Knights
          30. Dallas Stars
          31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)

          Round 2

          32. Detroit Red Wings
          33. Ottawa Senators
          34. San Jose Sharks
          35. Los Angeles Kings
          36. Anaheim Ducks
          37. Nashville Predators (from NJ)
          38. Buffalo Sabres
          39. Minnesota Wild
          40. Winnipeg Jets
          41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)
          42. Nashville Predators
          43. Florida Panthers
          44. Toronto Maple Leafs
          45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)
          46. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK-PIT)
          47. Montreal Canadiens
          48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)
          49. Arizona Coyotes*
          50. Calgary Flames
          51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)
          52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)
          53. Carolina Hurricanes
          54. Philadelphia Flyers
          55. San Jose Sharks (from COL-WSH)
          56. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)
          57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)
          58. Boston Bruins
          59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
          60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)
          61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL-VGK)
          62. Tampa Bay Lightning

          * Pick 49: The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing. They will not make a selection at No. 49.

          Round 3

          63. Detroit Red Wings
          64. Ottawa Senators
          65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJ)
          66. Los Angeles Kings
          67. Anaheim Ducks
          68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ)
          69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)
          70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)
          71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)
          72. New York Rangers
          73. Nashville Predators
          74. Florida Panthers
          75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)
          76. Edmonton Oilers**
          77. Pittsburgh Penguins
          78. Montreal Canadiens
          79. Chicago Blackhawks
          80. Washington Capitals (from ARI-COL)
          81. Calgary Flames**
          82. Vancouver Canucks
          83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ-OTT-TOR)
          84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)
          85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI-SJ)
          86. Florida Panthers (from COL)
          87. St. Louis Blues (from WSH-MTL)
          88. St. Louis Blues
          89. Boston Bruins
          90. New York Islanders
          91. Vegas Golden Knights
          92. New York Rangers (from DAL)
          93. Tampa Bay Lightning

          ** Picks 76 and 81: The Oilers owe the Flames either their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick as a result of the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade, and they have until the start of the draft to announce which one they will send to their Alberta rivals. If they do send the 2020 pick, 76th overall, to the Flames, it will then go to the Blackhawks to complete the Erik Gustafsson trade. Otherwise, the Blackhawks will get the 81st overall pick from the Flames.

          Round 4

          94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)
          95. Ottawa Senators
          96. Calgary Flames (from SJ-MTL-BUF)
          97. Los Angeles Kings
          98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)
          99. New Jersey Devils
          100. Buffalo Sabres
          101. Minnesota Wild
          102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)
          103. New York Rangers
          104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH-PHI)
          105. Florida Panthers
          106. Toronto Maple Leafs
          107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)
          108. Pittsburgh Penguins
          109. Montreal Canadiens
          110. Chicago Blackhawks
          111. Arizona Coyotes
          112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)
          113. Vancouver Canucks
          114. Columbus Blue Jackets
          115. Carolina Hurricanes
          116. Philadelphia Flyers
          117. Colorado Avalanche
          118. Washington Capitals
          119. St. Louis Blues
          120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)
          121. New York Islanders
          122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)
          123. Dallas Stars
          124. Tampa Bay Lightning

          Round 5

          125. Detroit Red Wings
          126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)
          127. San Jose Sharks
          128. Los Angeles Kings
          129. Anaheim Ducks
          130. New Jersey Devils
          131. Buffalo Sabres
          132. Minnesota Wild
          133. Winnipeg Jets
          134. New York Rangers
          135. Nashville Predators
          136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)
          137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)
          138. Edmonton Oilers
          139. Pittsburgh Penguins
          140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)
          141. Chicago Blackhawks
          142. Arizona Coyotes
          143. Calgary Flames
          144. Vancouver Canucks
          145. Columbus Blue Jackets
          146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)
          147. Philadelphia Flyers
          148. Colorado Avalanche
          149. Washington Capitals
          150. St. Louis Blues
          151. Boston Bruins
          152. New York Islanders
          153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)
          154. Dallas Stars
          155. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

          Round 6

          156. Detroit Red Wings
          157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)
          158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)
          159. Los Angeles Kings
          160. Anaheim Ducks
          161. New Jersey Devils
          162. Dallas Stars (from BUF-CAR-FLA)
          163. Minnesota Wild
          164. Winnipeg Jets
          165. New York Rangers
          166. Nashville Predators
          167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)
          168. Toronto Maple Leafs
          169. Edmonton Oilers
          170. Pittsburgh Penguins
          171. Montreal Canadiens
          172. Chicago Blackhawks
          173. Arizona Coyotes
          174. Calgary Flames
          175. Vancouver Canucks
          176. Columbus Blue Jackets
          177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)
          178. Philadelphia Flyers
          179. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)
          180. Washington Capitals
          181. Ottawa Senators (from STL-EDM)
          182. Boston Bruins
          183. New York Islanders
          184. Vegas Golden Knights
          185. Dallas Stars
          186. Tampa Bay Lightning

          Round 7

          187. Detroit Red Wings
          188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)
          189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ)
          190. Los Angeles Kings
          191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)
          192. New Jersey Devils
          193. Buffalo Sabres
          194. Minnesota Wild
          195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG-MIN)
          196. New York Rangers
          197. New York Rangers (from NSH)
          198. Florida Panthers
          199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)
          200. Edmonton Oilers
          201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)
          202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)
          203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI-MTL)
          204. Arizona Coyotes
          205. Calgary Flames
          206. New York Rangers (from VAN)
          207. Columbus Blue Jackets
          208. Carolina Hurricanes
          209. Philadelphia Flyers
          210. Colorado Avalanche
          211. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)
          212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)
          213. Boston Bruins
          214. New York Islanders
          215. Vegas Golden Knights
          216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)
          217. Tampa Bay Lightning