        <
        >

          2020 Stanley Cup Final: Picks for the champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner

          play
          Melrose makes his pick for Stars-Lightning (0:41)

          Barry Melrose believes Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman give the Lightning the edge in the Stanley Cup Final against the Stars. (0:41)

          1:09 PM ET
          • NHL Insiders

          The 2020 Stanley Cup Final is finally here! After a monthslong pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL staged its most unusual postseason tournament ever, with 24 teams heading to bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. From that field of 24, we're down to two: the Tampa Bay Lightning from the East and the Dallas Stars from the West.

          Who will take home the ultimate prize in pro sports? And which player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2020 playoffs?

          We've gathered our panel of experts to offer up their picks on both.

          Read more: Check out the full 2020 NHL playoffs schedule here.

          Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

          Sean Allen: Lightning in five
          Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
          Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six
          John Buccigross: Lightning in five
          Sach Chandan: Lightning in six
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
          Aimee Crawford: Lightning in six
          Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in six
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in six
          Don La Greca: Lightning in six
          Vince Masi: Stars in six
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
          Barry Melrose: Lightning in six
          Arda Ocal: Stars in six
          Chris Peters: Lightning in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in six

          Consensus: Lightning (14/17)

          Conn Smythe Trophy

          Sean Allen: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
          Ben Arledge: Brayden Point, F, Lightning
          Pierre Becquey: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          John Buccigross: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
          Sach Chandan: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
          Linda Cohn: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Aimee Crawford: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
          Dimitri Filipovic: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Emily Kaplan: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Tim Kavanagh: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars
          Don La Greca: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Vince Masi: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars
          Victoria Matiash: Brayden Point, F, Lightning
          Barry Melrose: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Arda Ocal: Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars
          Chris Peters: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
          Greg Wyshynski: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

          Poll results: Hedman (8), Kucherov (4), Point (2), Khudobin (2), Heiskanen (1)