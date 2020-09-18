The 2020 Stanley Cup Final is finally here! After a monthslong pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL staged its most unusual postseason tournament ever, with 24 teams heading to bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. From that field of 24, we're down to two: the Tampa Bay Lightning from the East and the Dallas Stars from the West.
Who will take home the ultimate prize in pro sports? And which player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2020 playoffs?
We've gathered our panel of experts to offer up their picks on both.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
Sean Allen: Lightning in five
Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six
John Buccigross: Lightning in five
Sach Chandan: Lightning in six
Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
Aimee Crawford: Lightning in six
Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in six
Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Stars in six
Don La Greca: Lightning in six
Vince Masi: Stars in six
Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
Barry Melrose: Lightning in six
Arda Ocal: Stars in six
Chris Peters: Lightning in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in six
Consensus: Lightning (14/17)
Conn Smythe Trophy
Sean Allen: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
Ben Arledge: Brayden Point, F, Lightning
Pierre Becquey: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
John Buccigross: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
Sach Chandan: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
Linda Cohn: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Aimee Crawford: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning
Dimitri Filipovic: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Emily Kaplan: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Tim Kavanagh: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars
Don La Greca: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Vince Masi: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars
Victoria Matiash: Brayden Point, F, Lightning
Barry Melrose: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Arda Ocal: Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars
Chris Peters: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Greg Wyshynski: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Poll results: Hedman (8), Kucherov (4), Point (2), Khudobin (2), Heiskanen (1)