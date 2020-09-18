Barry Melrose believes Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman give the Lightning the edge in the Stanley Cup Final against the Stars. (0:41)

The 2020 Stanley Cup Final is finally here! After a monthslong pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL staged its most unusual postseason tournament ever, with 24 teams heading to bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. From that field of 24, we're down to two: the Tampa Bay Lightning from the East and the Dallas Stars from the West.

Who will take home the ultimate prize in pro sports? And which player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2020 playoffs?

We've gathered our panel of experts to offer up their picks on both.

Sean Allen: Lightning in five

Ben Arledge: Lightning in six

Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six

John Buccigross: Lightning in five

Sach Chandan: Lightning in six

Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven

Aimee Crawford: Lightning in six

Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in six

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in six

Don La Greca: Lightning in six

Vince Masi: Stars in six

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six

Barry Melrose: Lightning in six

Arda Ocal: Stars in six

Chris Peters: Lightning in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in six

Consensus: Lightning (14/17)

Conn Smythe Trophy

Sean Allen: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning

Ben Arledge: Brayden Point, F, Lightning

Pierre Becquey: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

John Buccigross: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning

Sach Chandan: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning

Linda Cohn: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Aimee Crawford: Nikita Kucherov, F, Lightning

Dimitri Filipovic: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Emily Kaplan: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Tim Kavanagh: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars

Don La Greca: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Vince Masi: Anton Khudobin, G, Stars

Victoria Matiash: Brayden Point, F, Lightning

Barry Melrose: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Arda Ocal: Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars

Chris Peters: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Greg Wyshynski: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

Poll results: Hedman (8), Kucherov (4), Point (2), Khudobin (2), Heiskanen (1)