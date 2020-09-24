BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Sabres signed right winger Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract Thursday.

Lazar was a restricted free agent who split the 2019-20 season between the NHL and the American Hockey League. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres.

The 25-year-old has six seasons of NHL experience and was selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 draft by Ottawa. Lazar played two-plus seasons in Ottawa before being traded to Calgary.

He signed with Buffalo in free agency last summer, following a season in which he appeared in just one game with Calgary.

Overall, he has 20 goals and 61 points in 284 career games.