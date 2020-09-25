The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year, $25 million contract extension, general manager Marc Bergevin announced Saturday.

The new deal, which runs through the 2024-25 season, comes after Petry posted 11 goals and 29 assists for his third straight 40-point season. The 32-year-old has led the team in points each season since 2017-18 and had the most hits among the Canadiens this season with 177.

Petry is a 10-year NHL veteran who was a second-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. He joined the Canadiens via trade in March 2015. He has 184 goals and 253 assists in 680 career games.

Montreal also announced that it signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the AHL. Blandisi, a five-year NHL veteran, played in 21 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, posting two goals and three assists.