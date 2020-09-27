Adam Schefter reveals that the Falcons ruled out Julio Jones for their matchup against the Bears because of his hamstring injury. (0:25)

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is here. The tributes to Kobe Bryant continue in Philly, while the long-awaited Watt brothers family reunion in Pittsburgh produced some fun candid shots. And other players around the league continue to impress with their fashion choices on the way into the stadium.

Here's our roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.

The Week 3 NFL schedule features some exquisite matchups, capped off with a monster on Monday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the Baltimore Ravens. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 3 game guide.

Best arrival looks

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson pays tribute to the Black Mamba with his pregame look:

Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield are stylin' and profilin' before their game against Washington:

Look good, play good. Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard and Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin rock two of the best shirts we've seen this season:

Denim never goes out of style, as Los Angeles Rams defensive back John Johnson III knows:

Best brotherly reunion

For J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Houston Texans game is all about family:

The progress of a Watt family photo 😂#HOUvsPIT pic.twitter.com/8JRkoAhuH6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2020

The group chat but IRL. pic.twitter.com/xsMxNgQozw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2020

Best pregame cleats

Cam Newton never disappoints with his sartorial splendor, and his Week 3 pregame cleats are no exception:

Best cardboard cutouts in the stands

With limited fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, there certainly is "ample parking day or night":

Best pregame drills

Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley gets his players ready for the Bengals:

Look out!

Best new addition to the Giants' locker room

With Saquon Barkley sidelined, Big Blue has boosted its backfield with Devonta Freeman:

Best of the rest