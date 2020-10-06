Chris Peters breaks down why the Senators are worth keeping an eye on in this year's NHL draft. (1:02)

Which NHL team is the most intriguing to watch at the 2020 draft? (1:02)

Follow the entire 2020 NHL draft through all seven rounds. We have all 217 picks as they happen, starting with Tuesday night's first overall selection by the New York Rangers and ending with Wednesday afternoon's final pick.

Additionally, Chris Peters, Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan provide detailed breakdowns of each first-rounder's skill set, as well as how he will fit with his new NHL team. And be sure to check out all of our draft-prep content to learn more about this talented class.

Round 1 begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

ROUND 1

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

Pick acquired from the San Jose Sharks.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six wings

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen, centers

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Natural scorers

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers, defensemen

Pick acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill wings

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Wings

Pick acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Overall depth

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-four defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, top-six wingers

Pick acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Help in all pipeline areas

Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning, via the Vancouver Canucks.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen

Pick acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six forwards

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Long-term depth

Pick acquired from the Boston Bruins.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen

Pick acquired from the New York Islanders.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill forwards

ROUNDS 2-7

Rounds 2-7 will be Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check out the full draft order for Rounds 2-7 here, be sure to prep with all of our NHL draft analysis content and check back at ESPN.com shortly after the final pick for complete draft grades for all 31 teams.