        <
        >

          NHL draft 2020 live updates: Pick analysis for all 31 teams, seven rounds

          play
          Which NHL team is the most intriguing to watch at the 2020 draft? (1:02)

          Chris Peters breaks down why the Senators are worth keeping an eye on in this year's NHL draft. (1:02)

          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Follow the entire 2020 NHL draft through all seven rounds. We have all 217 picks as they happen, starting with Tuesday night's first overall selection by the New York Rangers and ending with Wednesday afternoon's final pick.

          Additionally, Chris Peters, Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan provide detailed breakdowns of each first-rounder's skill set, as well as how he will fit with his new NHL team. And be sure to check out all of our draft-prep content to learn more about this talented class.

          Round 1 begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

          See more:
          Rankings | Mock | Big questions

          ROUND 1

          1. New York Rangers

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

          2. Los Angeles Kings

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

          3. Ottawa Senators

          Pick acquired from the San Jose Sharks.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

          4. Detroit Red Wings

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards

          5. Ottawa Senators

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

          6. Anaheim Ducks

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen

          7. New Jersey Devils

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six wings

          9. Minnesota Wild

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, defensemen

          10. Winnipeg Jets

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen, centers

          11. Nashville Predators

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Natural scorers

          12. Florida Panthers

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers, defensemen

          13. Carolina Hurricanes

          Pick acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill wings

          14. Edmonton Oilers

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Wings

          15. Toronto Maple Leafs

          Pick acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Overall depth

          16. Montreal Canadiens

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-four defensemen

          17. Chicago Blackhawks

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, top-six wingers

          18. New Jersey Devils

          Pick acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

          19. Calgary Flames

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Help in all pipeline areas

          20. New Jersey Devils

          Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning, via the Vancouver Canucks.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending

          21. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen

          22. New York Rangers

          Pick acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

          23. Philadelphia Flyers

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards

          24. Colorado Avalanche

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards

          25. Washington Capitals

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six forwards

          26. St. Louis Blues

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Long-term depth

          27. Anaheim Ducks

          Pick acquired from the Boston Bruins.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen

          28. Ottawa Senators

          Pick acquired from the New York Islanders.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen

          29. Vegas Golden Knights

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending

          30. Dallas Stars

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers

          31. San Jose Sharks

          Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

          Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill forwards

          ROUNDS 2-7

          Rounds 2-7 will be Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check out the full draft order for Rounds 2-7 here, be sure to prep with all of our NHL draft analysis content and check back at ESPN.com shortly after the final pick for complete draft grades for all 31 teams.