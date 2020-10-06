Follow the entire 2020 NHL draft through all seven rounds. We have all 217 picks as they happen, starting with Tuesday night's first overall selection by the New York Rangers and ending with Wednesday afternoon's final pick.
Additionally, Chris Peters, Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan provide detailed breakdowns of each first-rounder's skill set, as well as how he will fit with his new NHL team. And be sure to check out all of our draft-prep content to learn more about this talented class.
Round 1 begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
ROUND 1
1. New York Rangers
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers
2. Los Angeles Kings
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending
3. Ottawa Senators
Pick acquired from the San Jose Sharks.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen
4. Detroit Red Wings
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards
5. Ottawa Senators
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen
6. Anaheim Ducks
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen
7. New Jersey Devils
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending
8. Buffalo Sabres
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six wings
9. Minnesota Wild
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, defensemen
10. Winnipeg Jets
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen, centers
11. Nashville Predators
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Natural scorers
12. Florida Panthers
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers, defensemen
13. Carolina Hurricanes
Pick acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill wings
14. Edmonton Oilers
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Wings
15. Toronto Maple Leafs
Pick acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Overall depth
16. Montreal Canadiens
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-four defensemen
17. Chicago Blackhawks
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, top-six wingers
18. New Jersey Devils
Pick acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending
19. Calgary Flames
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Help in all pipeline areas
20. New Jersey Devils
Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning, via the Vancouver Canucks.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Scoring wings, goaltending
21. Columbus Blue Jackets
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Defensemen
22. New York Rangers
Pick acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers
23. Philadelphia Flyers
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards
24. Colorado Avalanche
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Depth forwards
25. Washington Capitals
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Top-six forwards
26. St. Louis Blues
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Long-term depth
27. Anaheim Ducks
Pick acquired from the Boston Bruins.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Offensive defensemen
28. Ottawa Senators
Pick acquired from the New York Islanders.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending, high-skill forwards, defensemen
29. Vegas Golden Knights
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Goaltending
30. Dallas Stars
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: Centers
31. San Jose Sharks
Pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Peters' biggest areas of need in the farm system: High-skill forwards
ROUNDS 2-7
Rounds 2-7 will be Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check out the full draft order for Rounds 2-7 here, be sure to prep with all of our NHL draft analysis content and check back at ESPN.com shortly after the final pick for complete draft grades for all 31 teams.