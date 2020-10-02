Vegas Golden Knights reveal all-gold metallic third jersey for the 2020-21 NHL season

The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas have unveiled a new third jersey for the 2020-21 NHL season, and it's as flashy as the city the team calls home. The official release on the jersey indicates that it's the first all-metallic gold jersey in the history of the NHL, and will be added to the team's uniform rotation.

As is to be expected of the team that has one of the most memorable in-arena experiences in the league, the debut of the new sweater was unlike what most teams have done in recent memory.

It was a Friday afternoon like many others, when a tweet from the Golden Knights popped up on the feed, featuring the dynamic duo of ... Wayne Newton and Lil Jon:

YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO WATCH THIS ONE 🤩 #VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/hxF8feVIY2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The Knights' existing sweaters have drawn rave reviews during the franchise's short tenure in the league, and the newest addition to the family will undoubtedly turn some heads.

"The ideation behind the jersey, which was created and came to life with the help of adidas and support from the NHL, is bold and bright just like the community that we are all proud to call home," Golden Knights chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth said, per the team release. "It is truly reflective of the sports and entertainment capital of the world and reinforces the Vegas Golden Knights' push for innovation. The third jersey advances our brand and is the perfect way to represent the pride we all share in being #VegasBorn."

Here are some extra details on the new sweaters:

Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the Gold jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46% pic.twitter.com/0i4RgDm9kZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The sleeves of the jersey feature an embossed white filigree pattern pic.twitter.com/hSqyJbvr4D — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The kit will be worn with white gloves typically worn with the Golden Knights away sweater pic.twitter.com/BVl4DxJWYg — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

Players will wear the grey helmet associated with home uniforms while wearing the gold jersey pic.twitter.com/zyH8cup7qc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

@adidashockey has applied a metallic ultraknit material for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/YrFC6t98jW — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The shoulders of the gold jersey feature the Golden Knights secondary logo#VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/qoshsdrEwD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020

The Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference finals during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The next big dates on the calendar for the Knights are the 2020 NHL draft on Oct. 6 and 7, followed by the start of free agency on Oct. 9. The 2020-21 NHL regular season does not have an official start date yet, but dates in December and January are being considered for opening night.