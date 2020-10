The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed veteran center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Monday.

Spezza, 37, scored nine goals with 16 assists in 58 games for the Maple Leafs last season, his first with the team. He did not score in Toronto's five playoff games.

The four-time All-Star, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Senators in the 2001 draft, has 341 goals and 599 assists in 17 NHL seasons for Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto.