Due to the altered schedule whereby the 2019-20 NHL season was completed quite a bit later than usual -- with the Stanley Cup Playoffs lasting until Sept. 29 -- free agency will begin on Oct. 9 this year, as opposed to the traditional July 1 starting point.

But while the key dates have shifted, the goal of free agency has not: GMs around the NHL hope to land the game-changing veteran that can boost their contention status, or bolster their core with the glue that builds championships.

Here's our continuously updated tracker, featuring a list of every player signed from Sept. 1 onwards, along with analysis on the biggest deals, and buzz on what could happen next. Note that the newest deals are at the top.

Oct. 8

Penguins not ready to move on from Sam Lafferty, ink the RFA forward to two-year, $1.5 million deal.

The Zemgus Girgensons era continues in Buffalo: Sabres re-sign forward for three years, $6.6 million.

Following trade, Josh Anderson inks seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Canadiens.

Red Wings re-sign RFA forwards Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to one-year deals, with undisclosed dollar amounts.

Noah Juulsen is back with the Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract.

Oct. 7

Following trade, Max Domi signs with Blue Jackets for two years, $10.6 million.

The fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft, Jesse Puljujarvi returns to the Oilers on two-year, $2.35 million contract.

Lightning retain Gemel Smith (one year, $700,000) and Mitchell Stephens (two years, $1.47 million).

Jets avoid losing another blueliner, ink defenseman Dylan DeMelo for four years, $12 million.

Oct. 6

Defenseman Brenden Dillon sticks with the Capitals on four-year, $15.6 million deal.

Nicolas Meloche, Maxim Letunov back with the Sharks on one-year, $700,000 contracts.

Jacob Middleton, Jayden Halbgewachs remain with the Sharks on two-year, $14.5 million deals.

Zack MacEwen remains with the Canucks on two-year, $1.65 million pact.

Oct. 5

Sabres re-sign RFA forward Tage Thompson to three-year, $4.2 million deal.

Islanders ink RFA defenseman Sebastian Aho to two-year, $1.45 million contract.

Defenseman Carson Soucy is back with the Wild on a three-year, $8.25 million contract.

Wild elect to re-sign RFA forward Nico Sturm to a two-year, $1.45 million pact.

Senators reach agreement with defenseman Josh Brown for two years, $2.4 million.

Veteran forward Jason Spezza re-signs with the Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000.

Oct. 4

Stars elect to re-sign veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera for two years, $3 million.

Oct. 3

Golden Knights sign goalie Robin Lehner to five-year, $25 million contract.

Penguins and RFA netminder Tristan Jarry reach agreement on three-year, $10.5 million deal.

Goaltender Brian Elliott back with the Flyers on one-year, $1.5 million pact.

Oct. 2

Jets, goaltender Laurent Brossoit ink one-year, $1.5 million pact to keep him in Winnipeg.

Maple Leafs reach deal with RFA forward Denis Malgin for one year, $700,000.

Sept. 30

RFA netminder Michael McNiven remains with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract.

Sept. 28

Flyers extend RFA defenseman Robert Hagg for another two years, $3.2 million.

Sept. 26

Red Wings, forward Sam Gagner reach terms on one-year, $850,000 contract.

Sept. 25

Pending UFA defenseman Jeff Petry remains with the Canadiens on four-year, $25 million deal.

Flyers ink goaltender Alex Lyon for one year, $700,000 to bolster their netminding depth.

Sept. 24

Sabres extend the term of forward Curtis Lazar for two years, $1.6 million.

Sept. 23

RFA forward Michael McCarron re-signs with Predators for one year, $700,000.

Canadiens reach terms with RFA forward Jake Evans for two years, $1.5 million.

Sept. 18

RFA forward Jared McCann re-signs with the Penguins for two years, $5.88 million.

Capitals extend RFA forward -- and former Penguin -- Daniel Sprong for two years, $1.5 million.

Sept. 16

Canadiens ink veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson for four years, $14 million.

Sept. 15

Wild agree to terms with defenseman Jonas Brodin on seven-year, $42 million contract.

RFA netminder Adin Hill remains with the Coyotes on one-year, $800,000 deal.

Sept. 11

RFA defenseman Sean Walker remains with the Kings on four-year, $10.6 million contract.

Sept. 10

Blues reach terms with RFA forward Jacob De La Rose on one-year, $700,000 deal.

Oilers agree to one-year, $700,000 contract with the wonderfully named Adam Cracknell.

Sept. 1

Kings sign RFA forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract.