Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is spending the NHL's two-day draft in self-isolation after recently being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Yzerman is experiencing no symptoms, and he has had multiple negative test results, the team said Tuesday, a little more than an hour before the first round of the draft was set to begin. Yzerman is overseeing Detroit's draft process by remotely staying in contact with his staff.

The Red Wings have 10 selections through the seven-round draft, starting with No. 4 overall.