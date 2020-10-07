The Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Dylan DeMelo have agreed to a new four-year deal with an average annual value of $3 million, the team announced Wednesday.

DeMelo, who was acquired in February from the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick in Tuesday's draft, had 10 assists and 37 penalty minutes in 59 games this season.

Last season, DeMelo, 27, was one of several Senators players caught in a viral video criticizing the club and then-assistant coach Marty Raymond while riding in an Uber.

In 269 career games, DeMelo has 64 points and 131 penalty minutes.

He was part of a blockbuster trade in September 2018 when he was moved to the Senators in a deal that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks.