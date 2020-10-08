Two days after acquiring Josh Anderson from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Montreal Canadiens signed the power forward to a seven-year contract worth $38.5 million.

The deal keeps Anderson in Montreal through the 2026-27 season.

Montreal acquired Anderson in exchange for restricted free agent Max Domi. Anderson hasn't played since December and had his 2019-20 season ended by surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

But in 2018-19, he had career highs with 27 goals and 20 assists. The Canadiens played a steep price for Anderson, but he adds an element of grittiness.

The Canadiens have had a busy offseason. They traded for backup goalie Jake Allen, traded for and then gave an extension to defenseman Joel Edmundson, extended defenseman Jeff Petry and bought out defenseman Karl Alzner.

This comes after they snuck into the playoffs and upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round before losing to the Philadelphia Flyers.