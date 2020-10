The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year, $6.6 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Girgensons, 26, posted 12 goals and seven assists in 69 games for the Sabres last season, his seventh in Buffalo after being chosen by the team in the first round in 2012.

He has yet to make a playoff appearance, as Buffalo's postseason drought reached nine years in 2019-20.