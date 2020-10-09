OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declared himself at full strength when he returned to the practice field Friday.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, missed consecutive practices in the regular season for the first time in his career. He was held out Wednesday with a knee injury and then missed Thursday when an illness was added to his designation on the injury report.

But Jackson moved around without any limitation during the media viewing portion of Friday's practice. He also wasn't wearing any brace or wrap on either knee.

As Jackson walked out onto the practice field Friday, he looked at a member of the Ravens' website and said, "100%, let's do it."

The Ravens, who play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, will sent out their official injury report later Friday afternoon.

Jackson is 3-0 against the Bengals as a starter, completing 71 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and one interception (106.5 passer rating). He has run for 336 yards against Cincinnati, his most against any single team.