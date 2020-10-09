The Detroit Red Wings have a one-year, $1 million deal with former Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan.

The Senators bought out Ryan's deal last month. Ryan had two years left on his contract at a $7.25 million cap hit and was owed $15 million in real cash.

Ryan won the Masterton Trophy, the NHL's award for perseverance, on Sept. 7 after publicly sharing how he has addressed his risky use of alcohol. He entered the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program on Nov. 20 to get help with his addiction.

A four-time 30-goal scorer earlier in his career, the 33-year-old has struggled in recent years. Ryan had 15 goals and 42 points in 2018-19 and eight points in 24 games this past season.

The Wings also reportedly inked defenseman Jon Merrill to a one-year, $925,000 deal. He skated with Vegas last season and had seven points in 49 games.