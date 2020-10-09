After trading goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the Sharks, the Minnesota Wild are filling the void by signing Cam Talbot to a reported three-year, $11 million contract.

After trending downward for a few years, Talbot rebuilt his stock as a backup to Flames goalie David Rittich. He posted a 2.63 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 26 games (22 starts).

The 33-year-old earned the starting nod in the playoffs and had a 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage in 10 games.

The Oilers traded for Talbot in 2015, thinking he could be the franchise goalie they needed to take the next step. While he was solid in his first few years there, he regressed as time went on, posting a GAA north of 3.00. He was dealt to Philadelphia at the 2019 trade deadline and then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Calgary in the offseason.