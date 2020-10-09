After acquiring goaltender Matt Murray from the Penguins two days ago, the Ottawa Senators have signed him to a four-year, $25 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Ottawa sent forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round draft pick to Pittsburgh in the deal.

The Senators said that they wouldn't be re-signing longtime goaltender Craig Anderson this offseason.

It feels like Murray has been around forever, but he is only 26. He started out like a Hall of Famer, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two seasons in the league. But that was three years ago, and last season, he not only didn't look like a Stanley Cup goalie, but he struggled to be an NHL starter.

He had a goals-against average of 2.87 and a career-worst .899 save percentage. He ended up splitting time with fellow restricted free agent Tristan Jarry, who became an All-Star.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford indicated that he might be shopping Murray. And then he signed Jarry to an extension, likely making Casey DeSmith the backup.

Murray is coming off a three-year contract with a cap hit of $3.75 million. In his five seasons in the league, he has a career GAA of 2.67, a save percentage of .914 and, more importantly, those two Cups.