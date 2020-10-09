Free-agent goaltender Anton Khudobin, a career backup who helped lead the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final, has re-signed with the team, it was announced Friday.

The three-year deal is worth $10 million, the team said.

"Anton's play over the past two seasons has been nothing short of exceptional," general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "The immense skill and unmatched work ethic we've known Anton [possesses] were on display for the entire hockey world to see during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His impact on our team has been immeasurable and we're excited for Anton to continue his success with the Stars."

Khudobin, 34, was signed by Dallas to a two-year, $5 million contract in 2018 to be Ben Bishop's backup. And he has done that admirably, especially this season, when he posted a 2.22 goals-against average and league-leading .930 save percentage in 30 games.

He followed it with an impressive playoff performance. With Bishop deemed unfit to play for much of the postseason, Khudobin started 22 games, posting a 2.72 GAA and .918 save percentage as the Stars fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

Bishop is under contract for three more years, with a cap hit of nearly $5 million.