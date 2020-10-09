The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to a one-year contract with left winger Tyler Ennis, the team announced Friday.

Ennis finished the 2019-20 season with Edmonton following a move by the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old skated in nine regular-season games with the Oilers (2 goals, 2 assists) before they were swept in the qualification round by the Chicago Blackhawks.

A first-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2008, Ennis has bounced around the league since 2016-17, playing for five teams (Sabres, Wild, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators) in four seasons.

His best production came with Buffalo, with back-to-back 20-goal seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He has 133 goals and 180 assists in 613 career games.