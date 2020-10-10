Defenseman Torey Krug, one of the top prizes in this year's free-agent class, has agreed to a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced Friday night.

A blue-line staple for the Bruins, Krug, 29, has spent his NHL career with Boston, playing in 523 games. A quarterback of the power play, he has 67 career goals and 337 points.

The Blues struggled at times defensively last season as they defended the Stanley Cup. They bypassed the qualifying round in the Western Conference but lost in the first round to the Vancouver Canucks.

Krug and the Bruins lost to the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a seven-game thriller of a series that ended with St. Louis' first title.

Krug's deal might well end the tenure of Blues captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Also a free agent, Pietrangelo has had on-again, off-again discussions with St. Louis but could be ultimately headed to another destination.

Krug, who played collegiately at Michigan State, was a member of the NHL All-Rookie team in 2013-14. He is coming off a four-year, $21 million contract, and said that he was not interested in a short-term deal.

"So this is my time, in terms of my value at its peak," he said last month, "and I have the ability, and I'm in a position now where I need to make the most of it."

The Bruins, quiet for most of the day, signed defenseman Kevan Miller to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.25 million.