The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.6 million, it was announced Saturday.

Greiss, who served as the backup to Semyon Varlamov with the New York Islanders this season, went 16-9-4 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The Red Wings have goalie Jonathan Bernier on the roster and did not sign Jimmy Howard following the season.