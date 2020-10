The Boston Bruins have signed winger Craig Smith to a three-year contract worth an NHL cap hit of $3.1 million, they announced Saturday.

Smith, 31, scored 18 goals and recorded 31 points for the Nashville Predators last season.

He has scored 20 or more goals in five of the past seven seasons.

Smith had been with Nashville for his entire career, spanning nine seasons. He has 162 goals and 330 points in 661 career games.