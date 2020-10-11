The Buffalo Sabres have signed unrestricted free agent forward Cody Eakin to a two-year, $4.5 million deal, the team announced Sunday.

The nine-year NHL veteran had five goals and 10 assists this season for the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, who traded a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick for him in February.

The 29-year-old Eakin has 103 goals and 134 assists in 586 career NHL games with Washington, Dallas and Vegas. He had a career-high 22 goals and 41 points during the 2018-19 season.

The Sabres have been busy since free agency began Friday, signing Tobias Rieder, Matt Irwin and Brandon Davidson. They also re-signed Zemgus Girgensons.