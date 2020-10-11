Veteran defenseman Tyson Barrie has signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Saturday.

Barrie spent the 2019-20 season with the Maple Leafs following a July 2019 trade that sent him to Toronto from Colorado. He posted five goals and 34 assists last season as his shooting percentage tumbled to 3%, and he was held without a point in the Maple Leafs' five-game loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the qualifying round.

Barrie, 29, a third-round pick by the Avalanche in 2009, spent his first eight NHL seasons in Colorado. He has posted 80 goals and 266 assists in 554 career games.

"It was a no-brainer," Barrie told reporters about signing with Edmonton. "With everything that's going on and coming off the year that I had, to be able to have a chance to go into Edmonton and play with this team on a one-year deal, it wasn't about money. I'm coming in to reestablish myself and show the league that I'm still a pretty good player.

"I'm just excited to show that I'm a helluva player and I've got a lot left to give. I think this is the perfect opportunity for me to show that."

Barrie just completed a four-year, $22 million, with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche splitting his $5.5 million cap hit in 2019-20.