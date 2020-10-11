The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Zach Bogosian to a one-year deal for $1 million, the team announced Saturday.

After 11-plus seasons with Atlanta, then Winnipeg and Buffalo, Bogosian found himself on waivers in February.

Signed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bogosian got to live a dream. He appeared in only eight regular-season games for Tampa Bay, but he skated in 20 postseason games and ended up hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Bogosian, 30, had never appeared in a playoff game before this season.

In 644 career games, Bogosian, 30, has 53 goals and 143 assists.