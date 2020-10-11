The Dallas Stars have signed center Radek Faksa to a new five-year deal through the 2024-25 season that is worth $16.25 million, the team announced Sunday.

"Radek has developed into an extremely detailed player and offers our team a mix of size, speed and physicality," general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "He plays big minutes on both special teams units for us, while often times playing against the opposing team's best players at even strength. We're thrilled to have him in place for the next five seasons as he is a great teammate and a big part of the Dallas Stars culture."

The 20-year-old Faksa had 11 goals and nine assists in 66 games this season as the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to Tampa Bay. He saw action in 19 postseason games, getting three power-play goals and five assists.

A first-round pick by the Stars in 2012, Faksa has Faksa has 128 points (60 goals) in 351 regular-season games and 14 points during the postseason.

The Stars on Sunday also signed center Joel L'Esperance to a two-year, two-way contract. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Stars this season, scoring one goal.