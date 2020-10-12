Veteran forward Tyler Toffoli has signed a four-year, $17 million deal worth $4.25 million annually with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toffoli finished the 2019-20 season with the Vancouver Canucks following a February trade that ended an eight-season run with the Los Angeles Kings.

In Vancouver, Toffoli had six goals and four assists in 10 games before the regular season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. He missed three weeks of the playoffs after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Canucks' postseason opener. Toffoli returned for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, which the Canucks lost in seven games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In September, Toffoli had said his top priority was to re-sign with Vancouver.

A Stanley Cup winner in 2014 with the Kings, Toffoli, 28, has 145 goals and 155 assists in 525 career games.