The San Jose Sharks have signed unrestricted free agent forward Patrick Marleau to a one-year contract, the team announced. Financial terms were not given.

"Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League," general manager Doug Wilson said. "The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick's lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players."

After almost 20 years of chasing a Stanley Cup with the Sharks, Marleau took his pursuit to the Maple Leafs for two years but couldn't get past the first round. With a year left on his deal, Toronto traded him to Carolina, who bought out his contract.

Marleau then ended up right where he started, signing a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Sharks last year. At the trade deadline, though, San Jose -- which had no hope of making the playoffs -- gave him another chance with a trade to the Penguins.

That didn't work out either, with Pittsburgh getting upset by Montreal in the qualifying round.

Marleau, 40, is the Sharks' franchise leader in games (1,551), goals (518) and points (1,102). He has scored more than 30 goals four times, with a career-high 44 in 2009-10. He helped the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015-16, which they lost to the Penguins in six games.

The Sharks also announced the signing of unrestricted free-agent left winger Matt Nieto to a one-year deal.

Nieto, 27, had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) and a career-high plus-seven last season with the Colorado Avalanche.

Nieto has played seven seasons in the NHL between San Jose and Colorado, scoring 151 points (62 goals, 89 assists). He was also a member of the Sharks' Stanley Cup Final team in 2016.