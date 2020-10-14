The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Brendan Gallagher to a six-year contract extension that averages $6.5 million per season.

The deal keeps him in Montreal through 2026-27.

Gallagher, 28, had 22 goals and 43 points in 59 games this past season with Montreal. His 2020-21 cap hit is $3.75 million in the final year of his previous deal.

Gallagher has played his entire eight-season career with the Canadiens, who slected him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft.

He has 173 goals and 334 points in 547 career regular-season games.