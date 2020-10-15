NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers agreed to terms Thursday with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on a new contract. Georgiev was a restricted free agent.

The 24-year-old is expected to back up Igor Shesterkin next season after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist.

Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season. He has a 3.00 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 career NHL games, all with the Rangers.

The only Bulgaria-born player in league history signed with New York as a free agent in 2017 after going undrafted.

The Rangers added veteran Keith Kinkaid in free agency early this month to give them depth in goal beyond Shesterkin and Georgiev.