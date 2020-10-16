The Calgary Flames have re-signed restricted free agent Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $4.85 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Mangiapane played in 68 games for the Flames last season, recording career highs with 17 goals and 15 assists. He added two goals and three assists in the postseason as Calgary was eliminated in the Western Conference quarterfinals by the Dallas Stars.

The deal allowed the Flames and Mangiapane to avoid an arbitration hearing set for next week.

Mangiapane, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Flames in 2015 and has played in 122 career games, all with Calgary, while posting 25 goals and 20 assists.