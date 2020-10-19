        <
          Social media says '#ThankYouDoc' on retirement of Mike 'Doc' Emrick

          Mike "Doc" Emrick announced his retirement from broadcasting Monday. In his 47-year career as a play-by-play announcer, Emrick called NFL, baseball and NCAA tournament games, lacrosse matches and sports at six Olympic Winter Games. But, first and foremost, he was the voice of hockey, calling NHL games on NBC, CBS, ABC, ESPN and Fox.

          "I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup," Emrick said in a statement. "I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn't, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship -- the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks."

          With the news, hockey fans everywhere took to social media to offer their thanks in return.