Mike "Doc" Emrick announced his retirement from broadcasting Monday. In his 47-year career as a play-by-play announcer, Emrick called NFL, baseball and NCAA tournament games, lacrosse matches and sports at six Olympic Winter Games. But, first and foremost, he was the voice of hockey, calling NHL games on NBC, CBS, ABC, ESPN and Fox.

"I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup," Emrick said in a statement. "I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn't, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship -- the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks."

With the news, hockey fans everywhere took to social media to offer their thanks in return.

After 3,750+ Professional and Olympic hockey games, 100 different verbs used to describe a pass or shot, and 22 Stanley Cup Finals, the legendary Mike "Doc" Emrick has announced his retirement from broadcasting.



From hockey fans around the world, we say #ThankYouDoc! pic.twitter.com/Pt27Dp63TW — #ThankYouDoc (@NHLonNBCSports) October 19, 2020

Doc Emrick is a certified international treasure. Congrats on retirement fine sir.. your legendary smooth excitement and candor will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/3wsoBF7xk3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2020

I mailed a Pirates mask to Doc Emrick this summer. He wrote a priceless letter back and sent money for God's sake. Thought you'd all enjoy. What a legendary human being: pic.twitter.com/OypGYrf0D4 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 19, 2020

And the best part of my night was getting an email from Doc as soon as I got off the air. pic.twitter.com/T3fi5dVMou — Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) October 19, 2020

#ThankYouDoc for being with us from the start! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uhWmb9DIhU — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 19, 2020

Ok...I'm gonna watch this on loop for the next few hours and cry. #Blackhawks #ThankYouDoc pic.twitter.com/c95tRw7rvb — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) October 19, 2020