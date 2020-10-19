Mike "Doc" Emrick announced his retirement from broadcasting Monday. In his 47-year career as a play-by-play announcer, Emrick called NFL, baseball and NCAA tournament games, lacrosse matches and sports at six Olympic Winter Games. But, first and foremost, he was the voice of hockey, calling NHL games on NBC, CBS, ABC, ESPN and Fox.
"I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup," Emrick said in a statement. "I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn't, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship -- the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks."
With the news, hockey fans everywhere took to social media to offer their thanks in return.
I mailed a Pirates mask to Doc Emrick this summer. He wrote a priceless letter back and sent money for God's sake. Thought you'd all enjoy. What a legendary human being: pic.twitter.com/OypGYrf0D4— Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 19, 2020
The top moment of my career at the time was Bailey's OT GWG in the 2016 home opener (my 3rd #Isles game). It was a great goal and I felt really good about the call in my first big moment.— Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) October 19, 2020
And the best part of my night was getting an email from Doc as soon as I got off the air. pic.twitter.com/T3fi5dVMou
