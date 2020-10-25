The Buffalo Sabres have signed restricted free agent Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million contract, the team announced Sunday.

Reinhart, 24, had 22 goals and 28 assists -- his third straight 50-point season -- in 2019-20, playing in every Sabres game for the third straight year.

The agreement allowed the sides to avoid an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Reinhart, who was the second overall pick by the Sabres in 2014, completed a two-year, $7.3 million deal in 2019-20.