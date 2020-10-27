Longtime Oilers locker room attendant and Edmonton personality Joey Moss has died at age 57.

Moss, who had Down syndrome, worked for the Oilers and Edmonton's football team since the 1980s. Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky dated Moss' sister Vikki, a Canadian singer, in the 1980s and introduced Joey Moss to the team.

The outpouring of condolences from Edmonton sports figures was prolific.

Janet & I are saddened to learn about the passing of Joey Moss. Not only was Joey a fixture in the Edmonton dressing room, he was someone I truly considered a friend. We will miss you Joey and you will always live on through our memories. Our thoughts are with Joey's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/5ucUQhcWQp — Wayne Gretzky Estates (@GretzkyEstates) October 27, 2020

The #Oilers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of our dear friend & colleague, the legendary Joey Moss.



Once an Oiler, always an Oiler.



RIP, Joey. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/KJSkN9oO9W — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2020

The best man I've ever met. I have so many great memories of our time together and I cherish every single one of them. A true legend. Rest In Peace, Joey. pic.twitter.com/mIdZUKvSdl — Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) October 27, 2020

Moss became an integral part of the Edmonton sports community. Besides his work in the locker rooms, he performed a popular version of "O Canada" before games.