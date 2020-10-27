        <
          Edmonton Oilers personality Joey Moss dies at age 57

          7:49 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Longtime Oilers locker room attendant and Edmonton personality Joey Moss has died at age 57.

          Moss, who had Down syndrome, worked for the Oilers and Edmonton's football team since the 1980s. Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky dated Moss' sister Vikki, a Canadian singer, in the 1980s and introduced Joey Moss to the team.

          The outpouring of condolences from Edmonton sports figures was prolific.

          Moss became an integral part of the Edmonton sports community. Besides his work in the locker rooms, he performed a popular version of "O Canada" before games.