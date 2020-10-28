Dallas Stars unveil electrifying new 'Blackout' jerseys

Continuing the parade of new alternate sweaters being featured by NHL teams this offseason -- we profiled the Vegas Golden Knights' metallic gold set here and the Calgary Flames' retro look here -- the Dallas Stars have created a new "Blackout" jersey, and we're certain the design is going to pop in certain lighting conditions.

Designed in conjunction with Adidas, the look is a throwback to having black as the primary color on a jersey, as the club did for its first 20 seasons in Dallas. The Stars have also introduced a new color, Skyline Green, which is meant to evoke the city's nighttime landscape. The design also features the state of Texas mark with the Stars logo in the center as the primary crest.

From our perspective, the uniform also evokes the WWE's D-Generation X stable and Monster Energy drink (original flavor).

But enough of the description, here's the electrifying video the team produced to introduce these beauties to the world:

And here are some additional angles to see all the little details:

The Stars made it to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final before losing in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.