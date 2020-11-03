Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and center Tyler Seguin had surgery and will each miss approximately five months, the team said Tuesday.

Bishop, who did not play in the Stanley Cup Final against eventual champion Tampa Bay after being deemed "unfit to play," had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21 in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Seguin underwent a right hip arthoscopy and labral repair on Nov. 2 in New York. He had 17 goals and 33 assists for the Stars last season. Seguin did not miss a game during the postseason, getting 2 goals and 11 assists.