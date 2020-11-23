The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year extension worth $3.675 annually, the team announced Monday.

DeBrusk, who was a restricted free agent, has been a big part of the Bruins' secondary scoring on a team that boasts David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at the top.

He had over 40 points each of his first two years in the league and a career-high 27 goals in 2018-19, but he slipped back to 19 goals and 35 points last season.

Still, DeBrusk was due a raise over the $1.29 million he made in the final year of his entry-level deal.