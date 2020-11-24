Four Vegas Golden Knights players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed on Monday night.

"Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well," the team said in a statement, without identifying which players tested positive. "As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas -- locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room -- will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend."

The news was first reported by TSN.

The team announced that its practice facility, City National Arena, will remain open to the public, including hockey programming and the official team store, and that it will continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the state of Nevada and local health officials.

"We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players and staff," the Knights said.

The NHL has yet to cement plans for the 2020-21 season, including when training camps will open. Players are taking part in informal skates, but the league is not in a phase of mandatory testing right now.